1st T20I: Inglis smashes ton as Australia post 208/3 against India

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 23, 2023 07:01 PM IST Updated: November 23, 2023 08:49 PM IST
Australia's Josh Inglis celebrates his century with Marcus Stoinis during the first T20I against India in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Visakhapatnam: Josh Inglis smashed a century as Australia posted 208/3 against India in the first T20I at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Inglis scored 110 off just 50 balls, clubbing eight sixes and 11 boundaries. Steven Smith made a 41-ball 52.

Earlier, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I of the five-match series.

India are playing two spinners in Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi, leaving out Washington Sundar. Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna form their three-pronged pace attack.

Australia skipper Matthew Wade has rested Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Travis Head, who were part of the ODI World Cup-winning side.

Teams
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

