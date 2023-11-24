Thiruvananthapuram: After a thrilling opener to the T20I series in Visakhapatnam, players and staff of India and Australia have arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the second match to be played on November 26 (Sunday).

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who starred in India's 2-wicket win on Thursday, was pictured checking in Friday evening along with his teammates.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav arrives in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo: KCA

Meanwhile, the visiting team led by Matthew Wade has also landed in Kerala's capital city.

The Kerala Cricket Association said the teams have scheduled practice sessions at the match venue, Sports Hub at Karyavattom, on Saturday.

Australia will practice from 1 pm to 4 pm while Team India's session is scheduled between 5-8 pm.

Australia players led by captain Matthew Wade (left) arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo: KCA

The match is set to begin at 7 pm on Sunday. The teams are scheduled to depart for Guwahati on a 1.25pm flight on Monday.