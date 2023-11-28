3rd T20: India rides on Gaikwad's maiden century to post 222/3 against Australia

Published: November 28, 2023 07:28 PM IST Updated: November 28, 2023 09:10 PM IST
Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad run between the wickets during the 3rd T20 cricket match between India and Australia. Photo: PTI

Guwahati: A splendid maiden T20I hundred by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad guided India to a healthy 222 for three against Australia in the third match here on Tuesday.

India are leading the series 2-0 after wins at Vizag and Thiruvananthapuram, and they made the most of a good surface after Aussies skipper Matthew Wade asked them to bat first.

Vice-captain Gaikwad (123 not out off 57 balls, 13x4, 7x6), who made a fifty in the second match, was the leading run-hunter, while he received good support from captain Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Tilak Varma (31). Gaikwad hit 13 fours and seven sixes.
For Australia, left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff produced an exceptional effort taking one wicket conceding a mere 12 runs from four overs.

Brief scores
India: 222 for 3 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 123 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 39, Tilak Varma 31 not out; Jason Behrendorff 1/12). 

