Namibia qualify for T20 World Cup

Namibia booked their spot in next year's T20 World Cup after their fifth consecutive victory in the Africa region qualifier confirmed a top-two finish for the Eagles.



Namibia, captained by Gerhard Erasmus, had begun their campaign with a comprehensive victory against Zimbabwe and they downed Tanzania by 58 runs on Tuesday to ensure a top-two finish with a match to spare.

Namibia qualified for the Super 12 stage in their T20 World Cup debut in 2021 but could not advance beyond the first group stage in Australia last year.

Zimbabwe, currently fourth in the table behind Namibia, Uganda and Kenya, risk missing the cut for the World Cup in West Indies and the United States.

Sikander Raza and his men need to win their last two matches and other results must also go their way to secure the second berth from the qualifying tournament.

Zimbabwe have played at six of the eight editions of the World Cup while Kenya have appeared once and Uganda have failed to qualify.