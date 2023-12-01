Fourth T20I: Rinku helps India post 174/9 against Australia

Published: December 01, 2023 07:33 PM IST Updated: December 01, 2023 08:48 PM IST
India's Rinku Singh plays a shot during the fourth T20I against Australia at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Friday. Photo: PTI

Raipur: India posted 174/9 against Australia in the fourth T20I here on Friday. Rinku Singh top scored with 46 after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 50 for the first wicket.

For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis bagged three wickets while Tanveer Sangha and Jason Behrendorff claimed two each.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. Both teams have made wholesale changes in their playing XIs.

India predictably dropped Prasidh Krishna and brought back Mukesh Kumar while seasoned Deepk Chahar replaced Arshdeep Singh.

Shreyas Iyer, coming back as vice-captain, substituted Tilak Varma, while keeper Jitesh Sharma gets his first look-in after Asian Games in place of rested Ishan Kishan.

Australia also made five changes with three of their World Cup winning players going home. Chris Green, Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis and Josh Phillippe are some of the changes.

Teams:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia: Josh Phillippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (c and wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

