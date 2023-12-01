Hazare Trophy: Kerala thrash Sikkim, post fourth win

Chikkanahalli (Bengaluru): Kerala thrashed Sikkim by seven wickets to notch up their fourth win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship here on Friday.

Opener Krishnaprasad remained unbeaten on 38 as Kerala chased down the modest target of 84 in just 13.2 overs.

Earlier, Kerala medium-pacers Akhil Scaria and Abijith Praveen wrecked Sikkim. Sikkim, who opted to bat at the Kini Sports Arena Ground, lost wickets up front.

Sikkim lost half their side for just 26 in the 11th over and were eventually bowled out for 83 in 33.5 overs. The 19-run last-wicket stand between Md Saptula and Rahul was the best of the innings.

Abijith returned figures of 3/20 on his debut, while Akhil ended up with 3/12. Leggie S Midhun picked up 3/10 from his seven overs.

Only four Sikkim batters made it to double digits.

Kerala next play Puducherry on Sunday.

Brief scores: Sikkim 83 in 33.5 overs (Ankur 18; S Midhun 3/10, Akhil Scaria 3/12, Abijith Praveen 3/20) lost to Kerala 84/3 in 13.2 overs (Krishnaprasad 38 not out).

Points: Kerala 4; Sikkim 0