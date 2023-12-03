Hazare Trophy: Kerala pacers wreck Puducherry

Alur (Bengaluru): Kerala pacers wrecked Puducherry in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A match here on Sunday. Puducherry were bowled out for 116 in 32.2 overs.

The trio of Basil Thampi, Akhil Scaria and Akhin Sathar vindicated Sanju Samson's decision to bowl first. Akhin sent back opener K B Arun Karthick for a duck in the second over of the match.

Though the other opener Akash Kargave (25) and Parameeswaran Sivaraman (10) added 27 for the second wicket, Puducherry collapsed to 58/6 by the 14th over.

Puducherry captain and former Kerala player Fabid Farooque (44) waged a lone battle to take them past the 100-run mark. Fabid hit three fours and two sixes in his 49-ball knock.

Though left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph picked up 3/2, Akhil was the pick of the Kerala bowlers with figures of 3/15 from his eight overs.

Kerala are targetting their fifth win from six games.

Brief scores: Puducherry 116 in 32.2 overs (Fabid Farooque 44; Sijomon Joseph 3/2, Akhil Scaria 3/15, Basil Thampi 2/39) vs Kerala.