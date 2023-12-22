Virat Kohli flies back home due to family emergency

Centurion (South Africa): Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency but the senior batter is expected to be back in time for the first Test against South Africa, starting next week.

Kohli had travelled to South Africa as part of the Indian squad for the two-Test series, which will begin here on Tuesday.

"Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency. But he will be back before start of the first Test," a BCCI source said on Friday.

It is understood that Kohli had already taken permission from the BCCI brass about his short leave. "Virat had already left on Thursday and it was pre- decided. Virat didn't take part in the three day intra squad match where India and India 'A' players took part," the source added.

No one in the BCCI, however, could confirm the nature of the emergency. Kohli had missed out on a Test match during the last away series in South Africa due to a back injury. He will be back in the Rainbow Nation on Sunday and will take part in the pre-match training.

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series, which is a part of the World Test Championship cycle, after fracturing his finger.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series with ring finger fracture," the source added.

Gaikwad had injured his finger while trying to take a catch during the second ODI against South Africa earlier this week.