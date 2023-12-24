Ranji Trophy: Sanju Samson to lead Kerala, Sijomon Joseph left out

Published: December 24, 2023 05:22 PM IST Updated: December 24, 2023 05:31 PM IST
Sanju Samson. File photo: X@rajasthanroyals

Sanju Samson has been named captain of the Kerala team for the first two matches of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season.

Opener Rohan Kunummal has been named Sanju's deputy.

Vishnu Vinod has made a comeback, while spin-bowling all-rounder Sijomon Joseph has been left out. Wicketkeeper Vishnu Raj is the lone new face in the 16-member squad.

Spin-bowling all-rounders Jalaj Saxena and Shreyas Gopal are the two outstation professionals.

Kerala have been drawn with heavyweights Mumbai, Bengal, Andhra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Bihar in Elite Group B.

The top two teams will progress to the quarterfinals.

Kerala take on Uttar Pradesh in their opening match at Alappuzha on January 5. They will meet Assam in Guwahati from January 12.

Kerala squad: Sanju Samson (capt), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-capt), Krishna Prasad, Anand Krishnan, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Akshay Chandran, Shreyas Gopal, Jalaj Saxena, Vaishak Chandran, Basil Thampi, Vishweshwar A Suresh, M D Nidheesh, Basil N P, Vishnu Raj (wk).

Head coach: M Venkataramana   

Assistant coach: M Raja Gopal 

