Hazare Trophy: Lomror hundred lifts Rajasthan to 267/8 against Kerala

Rajkot: Mahipal Lomror's unbetaen 122 and fine fifty by wicketkeeper-batter Kunal Singh Rathore helped Rajasthan score 267/8 against Kerala in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday.



Kerala reduced Rajasthan to 108/4 in the 29th over after acting-captain Rohan Kunnummal opted to bowl. Rohan is leading the side in the absence of Sanju Samson who has been picked in the Indian ODI team for the tour of South Africa.

Left-handers Lomoror and Rathore added 116 for the fifth wicket to stage a spirited fightback. Rathore smashed 66 off 52 balls, with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Lomror notched up his second hundred in List A cricket. He hit six fours and as many sixes in his 114-ball knock.

Once Rathore fell to pacer Akhin Sathar in the 45th over, Kerala picked up wickets to to slow down Rajasthan's progress. However, Lomoror took 18 off the final over bowled by Akhin to set a challenging total.

Akhin picked up 3/62, while Basil Thampi claimed 2/57.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 267/8 in 50 overs (Mahipal Lomror 122 not out, Kunal Singh Rathore 66; Akhin Sathar 3/62, Basil Thampi 2/57) vs Kerala.