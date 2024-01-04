Sajana, Arundathi set up Kerala's big win over Baroda

Ranchi: Captain S Sajana's hundred and all-round show by Arundathi Reddy helped Kerala thrash Barorda by 216 runs in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy here on Thursday.



Kerala made 284/7 after being asked to take first strike. Sajana scored 100 of 85 balls. Her knock contained 16 fours. Arundathi smashed an unbeaten 73 off just 50 balls, with the help of 11 fours and a six.

Baroda never got going in their chase and slumped to 15/6 in the 10th over. They were eventually bowled out for 68 in 21.5 overs. Vinaya claimed 4/23 while Arundathi and Mrudhula V S scalped three apiece.

Brief scores: Kerala 284/7 in 50 overs (S Sajana 100, Arundhati Reddy 73 not out; Nancy Patel 2/44) beat Baroda 68 in 21.5 overs (Vinaya 4/23, Mrudhula V S 3/12, Arundathi Reddy 3/18).