Historic Cape Town win can't paper over India's SENA shortcomings

Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah helped India clinch a sew-saw second Test in Cape Town and square the two-match series 1-1. It was a commendable effort by Team India after going down to the Proteas by an innings and 32 runs in the opening Test. The win also meant India returned home with honours shared after a Test series in the Rainbow Nation for only the second time.



Rohit Sharma's dream of becoming the first Indian captain to win a series in South Africa was shattered once the batters came a cropper at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. However, the Indians can take pride in regrouping and outwitting the home side on a challenging wicket to become the first Asian team to win a Test at Newlands. The seven-wicket victory in the shortest-ever Test also kept India's trend of winning at least a Test in South Africa for the third straight series.

In hindsight, it was a good toss to lose for Rohit as South African stand-in skipper Dean Elgar's decision to bat backfired big time. Once Siraj ripped through the South African line-up with career-best figures of 6/15 to bundle them out for 55, India were always in the ascendancy. The visitors could have well shut the door on the hosts with a big first innings lead. But the lack of depth in the India batting line-up in alien conditions was demonstrated once again as they suffered a stunning collapse to be bowled out for 153, the last six wickets failing to add a single run!

India need to address this issue ahead of the tour of Australia later this year. The Indian bowlers can hardly contribute with the bat and in a close game, it makes a huge difference.

Despite the collapse, the lead of 98 was vital considering the lively track. Mukesh Kumar, who was surprisingly left out of the series opener, struck a big blow by removing Elgar in his final Test innings late on the first evening as the hosts finished on 62/3.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Mukesh Kumar after wrapping up the South African second innings. Photo: Reuters/Esa Alexander

Bumrah bowled his heart out on the second morning. The Gujarat pacer shouldered the responsibility admirably in the absence of the injured Mohammed Shami and his six-wicket haul limited the South African lead to just 78 despite a blinder by opener Aiden Markram (106). In fact, South Africa would not have reached 176 in their second innings but for makeshift wicketkeeper K L Rahul missing a regulation catch off Bumrah's bowling when Markram was on 73.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal took the attack to the South African pacers and his 28 off 23 balls meant there was no drama in the Indian chase.

Rohit had a point when he mentioned that there is an uproar when the visiting teams are confronted with turners when they tour India. The fact remains that most modern batters lack the technique and temperament to battle it out when the going gets tough.

The Indian team management needs to take a call on whether to persist with Shreyas Iyer in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Iyer has a genuine problem with short balls and needs to work hard on his game. Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who made his debut in the series, looked off-colour. The Indian think tank needs to consider bringing back middle-order batters Hanuma Vihari or Ajinkya Rahane and veteran pacer Umesh Yadav when they tour Australia. The result of the five-match series will have a huge bearing on India's chances of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third time in as many editions.

Mohammed Siraj, second left, wrecked South Africa in the first innings. Photo: Reuters/Esa Alexander

The win in Cape Town and the precious 12 points have helped India climb to the top spot in the WTC table for the time being. Overseas Test wins are special and this will remain one of India's most cherished victories, especially considering the context of the series and the nature of the playing surface. The win will act as a soothing balm for Rohit after the heartbreak in the World Cup final and the crushing defeat in the opener.

India next host England in a five-Test series and anything less than a series win for them will be a huge upset considering their 11-year unbeaten run at home.