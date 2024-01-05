Ranji Trophy: Rinku, Jurel rescue UP on opening day

Alappuzha: Rinku Singh and Dhruv Jurel combined to bail Uttar Pradesh (UP) out against hosts Kerala in their opening Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy here on Friday.



UP, who opted to bat at the SD College Ground, were in trouble at 124/5. However, the left-right combination of Rinku and Jurel came to their rescue. The two added 120 for the unbroken sixth wicket to take them to 244/5 before bad light ended play.

Kerala pacer M D Nidheesh sent back opener Samarth Singh for 10. Captain Aryan Juyal (28) and Priyam Garg (44) put on 58 for the second wicket. Off-spinner Vaisakh Chandran dismissed Juyal while pacer Basil Thampi castled Garg with the total on 85.

Jalaj Saxena accounted for Aksh Deep Nath for nine. The big-hitting Sameer Rizwi smashed two fours and two sixes in his 18-ball 26 before falling to leggie Shreyas Gopal. From then on Rinku and Jurel held fort for UP.

Brief scores: UP 244/5 in 64 overs (Rinku Singh 71 batting, Dhruv Jurel 54 batting, Priyam Garg 44) vs Kerala.