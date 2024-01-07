Ranji Trophy: Ankit Rajpoot five-for hands UP 59-run lead

Alappuzha: Ankit Rajpoot blew away the Kerala lower order to hand Uttar Pradesh (UP) a first innings lead of 59 on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Sunday.

UP were 67/0 at lunch in the second innings, an overall lead of 126. Captain Aryan Juyal (27 batting) and Samarth Singh (36 batting) made sure the visitors consolidated their position in the four-day contest.



Earlier, right-arm pacer Rajpoot claimed all the four remaining wickets as Kerala collapsed from 220/6 to 243 in quick time in the morning session. Shreyas Gopal fell for his overnight score of 36, while Jalaj Saxena (7) could add only one more to his tally.

Basil Thampi was cleaned up for two, while Visakh Chandran (5) was the last wicket to fall as the Kerala innings folded up in 74 overs. M D Nidheesh remained unbeaten on 15 from 12 balls.

This was the 30-year-old Rajpoot's ninth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up 3/68.

Brief scores: UP 302 and 67/0 in 19 overs vs Kerala 243 in 74 overs (Vishnu Vinod 74; Ankit Rajpoot 5/64, Kuldeep Yadav 3/68).