Lord Ram is my greatest strength, says Keshav Maharaj

Cape Town: Devotional music being played at a cricket ground is a rarity but when Keshav Maharaj strides in, the in-stadia DJ gets a special request to play one song: "Ram Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram."



And the request comes from none other than the South African left-arm spinner himself, prompting Indian skipper K L Rahul to ask him 'every time you enter, they play that song' during the recent ODI series in South Africa.

In the Cape Town Test, as Maharaj entered to bat, Virat Kohli was seen standing with folded hands.

"It was obviously something I put forward to the media lady and requested that song to be played," Maharaj said.

For Maharaj, the Durban-born cricketer of Indian origin, Lord Ram is his greatest strength.

"For me, God's been my greatest blessing and if I get an opportunity it's the least I can do and it gets you in the zone and get that respect from other players. Respecting religion and culture is important. It's a nice feeling to hear 'Ram Siya Ram' being played in the background," Maharaj said.

With 158 wickets from 50 Tests, Maharaj is perhaps the most effective slow bowler that Proteas have had since the end of apartheid.

Does he at times feel that he isn't celebrated enough in South Africa as he plays most Tests in conditions that doesn't suit his bowling? A case in point, he didn't get a single over in the recent Cape Town Test.

"Unfortunately, you live in a world where fast bowlers are highlighted and we have had some amazing greats to have played the game and I am here to do my job and whether I am celebrated or not doesn't really make a difference to me," he calmly replied.

"I want to contribute in a positive way for the team and if the team goes in right way, then I have done my job."

Maharaj is still the old school spinner who relies on flight to buy wickets rather than just bowling wicket to wicket stuff.

Where does he get that get that confidence from?

"I trust my preparation and it has been years and years of hard work. The way the game is evolving you also need to evolve your mindset."