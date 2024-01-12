Rohit fumes after getting run out for duck on return to T20I team | Video

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma fell for a duck on his return to the Indian T20I squad. Rohit was absolutely livid as his opening partner Shubman Gill was guilty of ball watching and failed to respond to his call. The Hitman was fuming as he left field after a second-ball duck in India's chase of 159 against Afghanistan in the opening match of the series.



Gill made a 12-ball 21, including five sweetly timed boundaries. The Men in Blue romped home by six wickets, with 15 balls to spare to go one up in the three-match series.

"These things happen. When it happens you feel frustrated, you want to be out there and score runs for the team. Everything will not go your way. We won the game, that's more important. I wanted Gill to carry on, unfortunately got out after playing a very good little innings," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.