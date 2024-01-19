Ranji Trophy: Kerala gain early control against Mumbai

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala bowlers pushed Mumbai on the back foot in the first session of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Friday. Mumbai were 117/5 at lunch after captain Ajinkya Rahane elected to bat.

Thampi provided the perfect start for Kerala by trapping opener Jay Bista in front of the wicket off the first ball of the match. The right-arm pacer then forced Rahane to edge one to Sanju Samson behind the stumps off the very next ball to leave Mumbai reeling at 0/2.

Left-arm pacer Vishweshwar Suresh dismissed Suved Parkar for 18. Prakar added 41 for the third wicket along with opener Bhupen Lalwani (50).

Lalwani and wicketkeeper-batter Prasad Pawar (28) put on 65 for the fourth wicket before leggie Shreyas Gpal broke the stand by scalping the latter. M D Nideesh put Kerala on top by removing a well-set Lalwani.

Shivam Dube (9 batting) and Shams Mulani (2 batting) were at the crease at the lunch break.

Mumbai are leading the group with 14 points from two games, while Kerala are in fifth spot with four points.



Brief scores: Mumbai 117/5 in 31 overs (Bhupen Lalwani 50; Basil Thampi 2/21) vs Kerala.