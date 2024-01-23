India vs England Test series: head-to-head record & stats

India and England have played 131 Tests so far. England have a 50-31 head-to-head record, with 50 matches ending in draws.



Out of these England have won 36 Tests at home and 14 in India. India have 22 victories to their credit at home as opposed to nine in England.

Overall both teams have played in 35 Test series. England lead 19-11, with five series ending drawn.

India have an 8-5 advantage over England in Test series wins at home, with three series ending in a stalemate.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most number of runs (2535 from 32 Tests) in India-England series. Joe Root (2526 from 26 matches) is expected to go past Tendulkar in the first Test in Hyderabad. Root has the distinction of notching up the most number of centuries - nine - with Tendulkar in second spot with seven tons.

Former England opener Graham Gooch's 333 at Lord's in 1990 is the highest individual score. Out-of-favour Indian middle-order batter Karun Nair is the only other player to score a triple hundred in an India-England Test. Gooch's tally of 752 runs from three Tests in 1990 is the highest tally by a batter in a series.

Veteran seamer James Anderson leads the pack for the most number of wickets (139 from 35 Test), with Indian leg-spin maestro Bhagwat Chandrasekhar a distant second (95 from 23 Tests). Chandra holds the record (35 wickets from five Tests at home in 1972-73) for the most number of dismissals in a series.

Fred Trueman's 8/31 at Old Trafford in 1952 remains the best bowling figures in an innings. Former Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad (8/55) and Chandrasekhar (8/79) are the other bowlers to claim eight wickets in an innings. Former England captain Ian Botham's 13/106 in the Golden Jubilee Test in Mumbai in 1980 is the best match-haul followed by Mankad's 12/108 at Chennai in 1952.