Akhin Sathar replaces injured Vishweshwar in Kerala Ranji squad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 24, 2024 01:13 AM IST
Akhin Sathar. File photo: KCA

Kerala Cricket Association has informed that it has replaced injured Vishweshwar A Suresh with Akhin Sathar in the state Ranji Trophy squad.

Thiruvananthapuram player Suresh had sustained an injury during Kerala's home match against Mumbai in Thiruvananthapuram that the hosts lost by 232 runs.

Wayanad native Sathar will be joined by Kannur's Salman Nizar in the Ranji squad.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kerala's next Ranji match in Group B is against Bihar starting January 26 in Patna. Kerala are sixth in Group B withou four points from three matches.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout