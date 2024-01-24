Akhin Sathar replaces injured Vishweshwar in Kerala Ranji squad

Kerala Cricket Association has informed that it has replaced injured Vishweshwar A Suresh with Akhin Sathar in the state Ranji Trophy squad.

Thiruvananthapuram player Suresh had sustained an injury during Kerala's home match against Mumbai in Thiruvananthapuram that the hosts lost by 232 runs.

Wayanad native Sathar will be joined by Kannur's Salman Nizar in the Ranji squad.

Kerala's next Ranji match in Group B is against Bihar starting January 26 in Patna. Kerala are sixth in Group B withou four points from three matches.