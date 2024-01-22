Ranji Trophy: Mumbai crush Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Mumbai crushed Kerala by 232 runs in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Monday.



Resuming on 24/0, in their pursuit of 327, Kerala lost wickets in a heap to be bowled out for 94 in the morning session on the final day.

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 5/44. Dhawal Kulkarni and Tanush Kotian claimed two wickets apiece.

Opener Rohan Kunnummal top-scored with 26, while captain Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 15. Visweshar Suresh did not bat owing to an injury as the Kerala innings folded up in 33 overs.

The win helped Mumbai consolidate their top spot with 20 points from three matches. Kerala remains on four points from three games.

Kerala next play Bihar in an away fixture on Friday.

Brief scores: Mumbai 251 & 319 bt Kerala 244 & 94 in 33 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 26; Shams Mulani 5/44, Tanush Kotian 2/6, Dhawal Kulkarni 2/32).

Points: Mumbai 6; Kerala 0.