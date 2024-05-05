IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in pix

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) by four wickets to notch up their third successive win in IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday night. The home side rode on skipper Faf du Plessis' blistering 23-ball 64 to overhaul the modest target of 148 in the 14th over.



RCB pacer Yash Dayal, right, was impressive. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Pacers Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak scalped two each GT were bowled out for 147 after du Plessis opted to field. Shahrukh Khan top-scored with 37, while Rahul Tewatia (35) and David Miller (30) too chipped in with cameos after GT lost their first three wickets for just 19.

David Miller made 30 for GT. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Du Plessis and Virat Kohli added 92 for the opening wicket in just 5.5 overs to put RCB in control. Through they lost six wickets for just 25 runs to slump to 117/6, veteran Dinesh Karthik (21 not out) kept his cool and took them home along with Swapnil Singh (15 not out). Medium-pacer Joshua Little claimed 4/45, while left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad returned figures of 2/23.

RCB moved up to seventh place with eight points from 11 games and kept their slim playoffs hopes alive. GT, on the other hand, slipped to ninth spot with eight points from 11 outings.

Dinesh Karthik guided RCB home. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

RCB take on Punjab Kings at Dharamsala on Thursday, while GT host Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad on Friday.