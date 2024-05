Hyderabad: The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) has been delayed due to rain at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Thursday. The toss did not take place at the scheduled time (7 pm).

SRH need just a point to go through to the playoffs. SRH have 14 points from 12 matches. GT, on the other hand, are out off the playoffs race with 11 points from 13 matches.