IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals seal playoff berth after DC beat LSG

Delhi: Rajasthan Royals sealed the IPL playoff berth after Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs on Tuesday.

With 16 points in their kitty and two matches remaining, Sanju Samson-led Royals are certain to finish in the top four as the teams placed fifth and below will not be able to catch them.

The win has kept Delhi's chances alive, at least mathematically. The Rishabh Pant-led side have played all their 14 matches and have 14 points with a negative NRR. Lucknow that has 12 points and a game in hand is also alive in the competition, but their chances depend on the outcome of the remaining matches.

LSG was restricted to 189/9 while chasing a target of 209. Nicholas Pooran top scored for them with 61 off 27 while Arshad Khan remained unbeaten on 58. Ishant Sharma bagged three wickets for Delhi.

Earlier, Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs scored half centuries as Delhi Capitals posted 208/4.

Opener Porel made 58 off 33 after Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed on the second ball. Stubbs made an unbeaten 57 off 25. For the Super Giants, Naveen-ul-Haq bagged two wickets.