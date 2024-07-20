Harbhajan questions absence of Sanju, Chahal & Abhishek

New Delhi: Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has questioned Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Abhishek Sharma's exclusion from the Men in Blue white-balls squads for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.



Under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, India are scheduled to play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and as many One-Day International (ODIs) in Sri Lanka, starting on July 27. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday named the squad for both formats and named Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I skipper after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format.

In the T20I squad, Abhishek Sharma's exclusion was the biggest talking point, he recently made his debut against Zimbabwe and also scored a ton in his second match. He didn't find any place in either squad while Chahal, who was part of the T20 World Cup, was also dropped for the Sri Lanka tour.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju was only named in the T20I squad and was not included in ODIs as Rishabh Pant earned a recall after making his comeback in India colours in the T20 World Cup last month. Sanju had scored a match-winning hundred against South Africa in India's last ODI.

"Hard to understand why Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are not a part of the Indian team for Sri Lanka," Harbhajan wrote on X.