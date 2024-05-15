Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in pix

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 15, 2024 08:47 AM IST
Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma was the pick of the DC bowlers. Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Topic | Cricket

Delhi Capitals (DC) kept their slim playoffs hopes alive with a 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (DC) in an IPL 2024 match on Tuesday. The home side made 208/4 after being put int to bat and then restricted LSG to 189/9.

Abishek Porel
DC opener Abishek Porel in action. Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Opener Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs smashed half-centuries as DC posted a big total. The left-handed Porel hit five fours and four sixes in his 33-ball 58. Stubbs' 25-ball unbeaten 57 contained three fours and four sixes. Naveen-ul Haq claimed 2/51 from his four overs for LSG.

Mukesh Kumar
Mukesh Kumar, centre, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss K L Rahul. Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Veteran seamer Ishant Sharma rocked LSG early on with the wickets of skipper K L Rahul (5), his opening partner Quinton de Kock (12) and Deepak Hooda (0). Though Nicholas Pooran (61) and Arshad Khan (58 not out) tried hard, LSG fell short. Ishant finished 3/34.

RELATED ARTICLES

DC ended the league phase with 14 points from as many outings and await the results of other team to find out whether they can sneak through to the playoffs. The defeat hurt LSG's chances as they slipped to seventh place with just 12 points from 13 games. 

Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran can't hide his disappointment after falling to Mukesh Kumar. Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

LSG meet Mumbai Indians in their final league match on Friday.

Arshad Khan
Arshad Khan's heroics went in vain. Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE