IPL 2024: Pooran's dazzling knock lifts LSG to 214/6

Mumbai: Aided by a 109-run partnership between skipper K L Rahul and Nicholas Pooran, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scored 214/6 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last IPL 2024 match here on Friday.

Rahul (55 off 41 balls) first steadied the innings with Marucs Stoinis (28) after the fall of his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal for a duck and then stitched a century stand with West Indian Pooran who clobbered a 29-ball 75 studded with eight maximums and five boundaries.

Spinner Piyush Chawla (3/29) and Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thusara (3/28) emerged the most successful Mumbai Indians bowlers.

Arjun Tendulkar, who was inducted in the playing eleven with premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah being rested ahead of T20 World Cup, bowled 2.2 overs and conceded 22 runs without taking a wicket.

Mumbai Indians were the first team to get eliminated from the playoffs race, while LSG too are virtually out of contention.

Spinner Piyush Chawla (3/29) and Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thusara (3/28) emerged the most successful Mumbai Indians bowlers, grabbing three wickets each.

