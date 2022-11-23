Rohan Kunnummal in India A squad

Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal has been included in the India A squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

The 24-year-old has been in sparkling form for Kerala for close to a year. He scored three successive Ranji hundreds last season.

The right-hander became the first Kerala player to score a century in the Duleep Trophy this year.

Rohan has smashed two hundreds in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship.

Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead India A against Bangladesh A in the two four-day match shadow series, starting November 29 in Cox's Bazar.

The second four-day match will be played in Sylhet from December 6 to 9.

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk).

