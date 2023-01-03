Malayalam
Ranji Trophy: Rohan Prem’s ton takes Kerala to 247/5

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 03, 2023 07:34 PM IST
Rohan Prem celebrates his ton | Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Thiruvananthapuram: Rohan Prem’s unbeaten 112 took Kerala to 247/5 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Goa at the St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, on Tuesday.

Kerala lost opener Rohan Kunnummal for 20 after Sijomon Joseph elected to bat on winning the toss. Sijomon was captaining the side in the absence of Sanju Samson who was away on national duty.

Kunnummal’s opening partner P Rahul was dismissed for 31 with the total on 74. Rahul and Prem added 49 for the second wicket.

Veteran Prem put on 105 along with Sachin Baby for the third-wicket stand. Sachin scored a patient 46 off 118 balls. The left-hander hit one four and two sixes before being sent back by Siddhesh Lad.

Rookie Shoun Roger fell for six, while Akshay Chandran made 20.

Southpaw Prem, who notched up his 13th first-class ton, has so far hit 14 fours and a six in his 238-ball knock. Sijomon (two batting) was giving him company at stumps.

Shubham Desai picked up a couple of wickets, while Arjun Tendulkar went wicketless.

Brief scores: Kerala 247/5 in 90 overs (Rohan Prem 112 batting, Sachin Baby 46; Shubham Desai 2/39) vs Goa.

