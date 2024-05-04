IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in pix

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored a 24-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 and broke their Wankhede jinx on Friday night. Mumbai Indians were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs as KKR scored their first away in Mumbai after 12 years.



Venkatesh Iyer rescued KKR with a superb 70. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Venkatesh Iyer came to KKR's rescue with a superb 52-ball 70 after MI reduced them to 57/5 in the seventh over. The left-hander put on 83 along with Impact Player Manish Pandey (42) for the sixth wicket. Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara claimed three apiece as KKR were all out for 169 in 19.5 overs after being put in to bat.

Mumbai Indians let KKR off the hook. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

MI slumped to 71/6 in their reply. Though Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 35 balls) fought hard, KKR emerged comfortable winners. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc picked up 4/33. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy also chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

KKR are sitting pretty in second spot with 14 points from 10 games. MI are all but out of the playoffs race with just six points from 11 games.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy celebrate a wicket. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

KKR next meet Lucknow Super Giants in an away game on Sunday, while MI host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.