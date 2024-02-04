Ranji Trophy: Kerala gain lead, match heading towards draw

Raipur: Kerala gained the vital first innings lead despite a fighting unbeaten century by Chhattisgarh wicketkeeper-batter Eknath Kerkar on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Sunday.

The hosts were bowled out for 312 shortly before tea, handing Kerala a lead of 38 runs. Kerala finished on 69/2 at close of play, extending the lead to 107. Openers Rohan Kunnummal (36) and Rohan Prem (17) were the batters dismissed. The match is heading towards a draw with just one day left.



Resuming the day on 100/4, Chhattisgarh lost a set Sanjeet Desai for 56. He was snared by pacer Akhin Sathar. Desai hit eight fours in his 118-ball stint.

Jalaj Saxena sent back Shashank Singh for 18 as the hosts slipped to 145/6. However, Kerkar (118 not out) and Ajay Mandal (63) revived Chhattisgarh's hopes with a 123-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Leggie Shreyas Gopal broke the partnership by clean blowling Mandal for 63. Mandal smashed six fours and a couple of sixes in his 83-ball innings.

The 30-year-old Kerkar brought up his second first-class hundred and also took Chhattisgarh past the 300-run mark before being left stranded. His 214-ball innings was laced with 15 fours.

Saxena was the most successful Kerala bowler, with figures of 3/31. M D Nidheesh also scalped three.

Brief scores: Kerala 350 & 69/2 in 18 overs vs Chhattisgarh 312 in 103 overs (Eknath Kerkar 118 not out, Ajay Mandal 63, Sanjeet Desai 56; Jalaj Saxena 3/31, M D Nidheesh 3/83).

