Ravindra Jadeja given out obstructing the field | Video

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given out obstructing the field during their IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on Sunday evening.



Jadeja was sent back by his captain Ruturaj Gaikwad while attempting a second run. RR keeper and captain Sanju Samson gathered the throw from the third-man fielder and had a shy at the non-striker's end, but it hit Jadeja.

The appeal was refereed to third umpire Anil Chaudhary who ruled that that Jadeja was watching the ball and deliberately changed direction. He was given out for five. Luckily for CSK the wicket did not prove costly as they went on to win the match by five wickets.

Jadeja is the third batter to be dismissed in a similar fashion in IPL after Yusuf Pathan in 2013 and Amit Mishra in 2019.