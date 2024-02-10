IPL 2024: Shamar Joseph replaces Mark Wood in LSG squad

New Delhi: West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who single-handedly won a Test against Australia last month, was on Saturday roped in by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season as a replacement for England's Mark Wood.



The 24-year-old Joseph destroyed the star-studded Australian batting line-up in their second innings with amazing figures of 7/68 to help West Indies notch up a famous win at the Gabba, Brisbane, last month to emerge as one of the most sought-after fast bowlers in the world.

He will join LSG for Rs 3 crore and this will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named Shamar Joseph as replacement for pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming edition of the TATA IPL 2024," the IPL said in a statement.

Wood is currently touring India, with the England team, for a five-Test series.