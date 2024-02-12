Veteran cricketer Rohan Prem has played his last match for Kerala: KCA

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 12, 2024 07:32 PM IST Updated: February 12, 2024 07:37 PM IST
Rohan Prem. File photo: KCA

Shortly after Kerala crushed Bengal by 109 runs in the Ranji Trophy, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) announced that veteran batter Rohan Prem has played his last match for the state.

The 37-year-old left hander has been a regular in the Kerala set up across all formats. Recently he played his 100th first-class match for the state.

Rohan made his debut for senior Kerala in January 2005 in a one-day match against Andhra. He made his Ranji debut the same year in December, against Rajasthan.

Rohan has scored over 8000 runs in domestic cricket, including nearly 5,500 runs in first-class matches. His highest score for the state was 208.

The KCA said that though Rohan has decided to discontinue playing for Kerala, he hasn't retired and "may consider playing again for some other states if there is an opportunity".

