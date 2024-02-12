Ranji Trophy: Kerala outplay Bengal, notch up maiden win

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala defeated Bengal by 109 runs to notch up their maiden win in this season's Ranji Trophy here on Monday. Bengal, who began the final day on 77/2, were bowled out for 339 at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba.

Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena was the wrecker-in-chief, with figures of 4/104. The 37-year-old returned a match haul of 13/172. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and pacer Basil Thampi claimed two wickets each.

Shahbaz Ahmed top-scored with a fighting 80 for the visitors, while opener Abhimanyu Easwaran made 65. Shahbaz added 83 runs for the seventh-wicket along with Karan Lal (40). Shahbaz hit eight fours and a couple of sixes in his 100-ball knock.

Kerala have 14 points from six games and are out of contention for a place in the quarterfinals. Kerala moved up to third place in Elite Group B. They next meet Andhra in their final group match in an away fixture on Friday.

Brief scores: Kerala 363 & 265/6 declared bt Bengal 180 and 339 in 87.4 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 80, Abhimanyu Easwaran 65, Karan Lal 40; Jalaj Saxena 4/109, Basil Thampi 2/8, Shreyas Gopal 2/96).

Points: Kerala 6; Bengal 0.