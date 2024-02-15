Rohit furious after Sarfaraz gets run out following mix-up with Jadeja

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 15, 2024 05:08 PM IST Updated: February 15, 2024 07:25 PM IST
An angry Rohit slams the cap following the dismissal. Screengrab

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was left fuming after debutant Sarfaraz Khan was run out for 62 following a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja on the opening day of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday.

Sarfaraz, who walked in to bat after the exit of captain Rohit following a 204-run stand for the fourth wicket along with Jadeja, made it count. The 26-year-old, who had to wait for a long time to don India colours, used the sweep shot to good effect against the spinners. 

Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his fifty on debut. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Sarfaraz raced to 50 off 48 balls, with the help of six fours and a six. He was unfortunate to be run out after Jadeja sent him back with the latter on 99. An angry Rohit slammed his cap after the dismissal.

Sarfaraz hit nine fours and a six in his 66-ball knock. Sarfaraz dominated the fifth-wicket partnership of 77 with Jadeja.
Rohit was not to be seen when Jadeja completed his century.

