Ranji Trophy: Kerala make solid reply after bowling out Andhra for 272

Vizianagaram: Kerala made a solid reply after bowling Andhra out for 272 in the morning session on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Saturday. Kerala were 78/1 at the lunch break.

Opener Rohan Kunnummal (37) and Krishna Prasad (36) were at the crease. Jalaj Saxena was dismissed for four.

Resuming on 260/7, the home side could only add 12 more before losing the remaining three wickets. Skipper Ricky Bhui was left stranded on 87. Bhui hit 13 fours in his 152-ball knock.

Basil Thampi claimed 4/48 for Kerala.

Brief scores: Andhra 272 in 96.4 overs (Ricky Bhui 87 not out, K Maheep Kumar 81; Basil Thampi 4/48, Vaisakh Chandran 2/78) vs Kerala 78/1 in 21 overs.