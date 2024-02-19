KKR name Chameera as replacement for Atkinson

PTI
Published: February 19, 2024 06:21 PM IST
Dushmantha Chameera can generate lively pace. File photo: AFP/Sajjad Hussain

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday named Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chameera will join KKR at a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh, the IPL organisers said in a statement.

The Sri Lankan speedster was a part of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 and 2021 seasons respectively.

RELATED ARTICLES

He represented Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season, where he picked up nine wickets from 12 matches.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS