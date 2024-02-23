Ranchi Test: Akash Deep shines on debut

PTI
Published: February 23, 2024 11:42 AM IST
Akash Deep, third left, celebrates with teammates after scalping Ben Duckett as his first Test wicket. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Ranchi: Fast bowler Akash Deep made a dream debut, scalping three wickets to help India reduce England to 112/5 at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test here on Friday.

Making his Test debut in place of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested, the 27-year-old Akash Deep (3/24) recovered from a no-ball setback to dismiss Ben Duckett (11), Ollie Pope (0) and Zak Crawley (42) and leave England reeling at 57/3.

Jonny Bairstow smashed a 35-ball 38 with four boundaries and a six before Ravichandran Ashwin (1/17) trapped him in front.

RELATED ARTICLES

Skipper Ben stokes (3) then was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja (1/28) plumb LBW as India dominated the morning session.

Joe Root (16 not out) was at the crease at the break.

India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS