Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Top run-getters & wicket-takers

Andhra captain Ricky Bhui ended up as the highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season. The right-hander amassed 902 runs from eight matches at an average of 75.16.



Kerala left-hander Sachin Baby finished second with a tally of 830 runs from seven matches followed by Saurashtra's Cheteshwar Pujara (829) and Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan (816).

Tamil Nadu captain and left-arm spinner B Sai Kishore was the top wicket-taker with 53 scalps from nine matches.

Top run-getters

1. Ricky Bhui, Andhra, 902 (8 matches)

2. Sachin Baby, Kerala, 830 (7 matches)

3. Cheteshwar Pujara, Saurashtra, 829 (8 matches)

4. N Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu, 816 (9 matches)

5. Shashwat Gopal Rawat, Baroda, 784 (8 matches)

Top wicket-takers

1. Sai Kishore, Tamil Nadu, 53 (9 matches)

2. Gaurav Yadav, Puducherry, 41 (7 matches)

3. S Ajith Ram, Tamil Nadu, 41 (8 matches)

4. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Saurashtra, 41 (8 matches)

5. Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Madhya Pradesh, 41 (9 matches)

6. Hitesh Walunj, Maharashtra, 41 (7 matches)

7. Bhargav Ashok Bhatt, Baroda, 41 (8 matches)

Note: Gaurav Yadav had the best average among bowlers who were tied with 41 scalps.