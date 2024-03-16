Punjab Kings unveil jersey for IPL 2024

Mohali: The Punjab Kings launched their highly anticipated new jersey ahead of the 17th Indian Premier League. The jersey was revealed at the Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Saturday in the presence of renowned personalities.

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity G Zinta and team captain Shikhar Dhawan unveiled the new design. Other members of the team, along with coaching staff, were also in attendance.

The new jersey, manufactured by playR, has been made according to international standards and embodies passion, spirit, and vigour. The fabric for the new jersey has been imported from Vietnam and the manufacturing of the same has been done in India by PlayR.

It is 20 per cent lighter and 30 per cent more stretchable and has been designed with anti-sweat, anti-odour, anti-bacterial, and anti-pilling technologies. The new jersey is also resistant to UV rays, and hence, will avoid colour fading.

“We are delighted to launch our new jersey in front of our loyal fans, who are the backbone of the team. The new colours reflect the emotions and pulse of Punjab and everything it stands for. The team will represent the fans on the field and make some unforgettable memories in the new stadium.” said Preity Zinta.

(From left) Jitesh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Arshdeep Singh. Photo: Special Arrangement

At the bottom of the jersey, the kesari patterns are inspired by fire, a symbol deeply rooted in our traditions, resonating with auspicious beginnings. The tri-colour on the shoulder blades marks a tribute to the nation and the armed forces. The nihal blue arrows on the sides reflect upward movement and symbolise the weapons of the warriors of Punjab. The honeycomb pattern on the lower end of the jersey is dedicated to the fans and the spirit of teamwork, inspired by the unity of honeybees, who work in synergy towards one goal.

“The love and passion of the sher squad is infectious and it is hard for me to put in words how happy I am, to be back here. We have an exciting team this season that will give everything on the pitch as we look forward to donning the vibrant new jersey and playing at the new home ground in front of all of you,” said Shikhar Dhawan.

The new jersey will be available on the official website of Punjab Kings and a soon-to-be-launched app in India. It will also be available in the UK, Canada, Australia and the UAE.