IPL: Gujarat Titans replace injured Shami with Keralite pacer Sandeep Warrier

Gujarat Titans have announced Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami in the upcoming Indian Premier League (ISL) season.

Warrier, who has played five IPL matches, will join last year's runners-up for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Veteran pacer Shami recently underwent a successful surgery for a heel problem and is currently recovering.

Right-arm pacer Warrier, aged 33, played most of his domestic cricket for his home state Kerala before picking Tamil Nadu. He played in the recent Ranji Trophy semifinal for Tamil Nadu against Mumbai.