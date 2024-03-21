Rajasthan Royals leggie Adam Zampa withdraws from IPL

Published: March 21, 2024 06:17 PM IST Updated: March 21, 2024 06:19 PM IST
Zampa was retained by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.5 crore. File photo: AFP/Sajjad Hussain

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals were on Thursday dealt a big blow when leg-spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 citing personal reasons.

Zampa, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of last year's auction for Rs 1.5 crore, has withdrawn his name following a busy season for Australia. Zampa's manager confirmed the development to ESPNCricinfo.

The right-arm spinner was a part of Rajasthan's troika of spinners, including India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

He played six matches last season for the 2008 winners, claiming eight wickets at 23.5, including 3/22 in Rajasthan's win against Chennai Super Kings.

Zampa's withdrawal depletes Rajasthan's bowling attack further since they are already without fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon late in February and was subsequently ruled out of this year's IPL. 

