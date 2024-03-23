IPL 2024: Salt, Russell power KKR to 208/7

PTI
Published: March 23, 2024 09:39 PM IST Updated: March 23, 2024 09:51 PM IST
KKR opener Phil Salt plays a big shot. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Kolkata: Phil Salt smashed a 40-ball 54 up front before Andre Russell exploded at the back end with a scintillating fifty to guide Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 208/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

RELATED ARTICLES

After Salt's initial knock, Russell showed his batting prowess towards the end finishing with an unbeaten 64 off 25 balls to lift KKR.

While Salt hit three fours and as many sixes, Russell decorated his knock with three boundaries and seven hits over the fence.

Ramandeep Singh also made 35 off 17 balls, while Rinku Singh scored 23 off 15 deliveries.

Andre Russell celebrates his fifty. Photo: PTI /Swapan Mahapatra

Mayank Markande (2/39) and T Natarajan (3/32) were the main wicket-takers for SRH.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS