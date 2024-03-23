IPL 2024: Salt, Russell power KKR to 208/7

Kolkata: Phil Salt smashed a 40-ball 54 up front before Andre Russell exploded at the back end with a scintillating fifty to guide Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 208/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

After Salt's initial knock, Russell showed his batting prowess towards the end finishing with an unbeaten 64 off 25 balls to lift KKR.

While Salt hit three fours and as many sixes, Russell decorated his knock with three boundaries and seven hits over the fence.

Ramandeep Singh also made 35 off 17 balls, while Rinku Singh scored 23 off 15 deliveries.

Andre Russell celebrates his fifty. Photo: PTI /Swapan Mahapatra

Mayank Markande (2/39) and T Natarajan (3/32) were the main wicket-takers for SRH.