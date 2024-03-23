IPL final to be held in Chennai

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) final will be held at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tentatively on May 26, the Board of Control for Cricket in India sources revealed.



It has been learnt that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will hold one Qualifier and the Eliminator while another Qualifier will be held in Chennai.

The IPL Governing Council has followed the tradition of holding the opening game and final at the home venue of last year's defending champions -- in this case Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Knockout games in Chennai will be a treat for all M S Dhoni fans as this is expected to the CSK talisman's final IPL.

The BCCI has finalised the schedule for the remainder of the IPL while keeping in mind the general election dates and will be released shortly.