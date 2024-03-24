Devdutt Padikkal falls for duck on LSG debut against former team

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 24, 2024 06:55 PM IST
Devdutt Padikkal is bowled neck and crop by Trent Boult. Photo: PTI

Devdutt Padikkal had a forgettable debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL as he fell for a duck against his former team Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday. 

The left-hander was hit on the head by a bouncer from Kiwi pacer Trent Boult in LSG's chase of 194. After being attended to by the LSG physio, Devdutt was cleaned up by Boult off the very next ball. He lasted only three balls.

The 23-year-old, who made his Test debut in the fifth match of the recent series against England at Dharamsala, has also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. 

