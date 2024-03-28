IPL 2024: RR, KKR name replacements for Prasidh, Mujeeb

PTI
Published: March 28, 2024 08:23 PM IST
Keshav Maharaj has been a consistent performer for South Africa. File photo: AFP/Deryck Coster

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday added senior South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj to their squad in place of pacer Prasidh Krishna for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also named Afghan player Allah Ghazanfar -- a 16-year-old off-spinner -- as a replacement for the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the IPL said on Thursday.

Ghazanfar has represented Afghanistan in two ODIs. The youngster has played three T20s and six List A matches and has five and four wickets respectively against his name. He joins KKR for his base price of Rs 20 Lakh.

RELATED ARTICLES

Prasidh recently underwent a surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon and is currently recovering.

His replacement Maharaj has played 27 T20Is, 44 ODIs and 50 Tests and has scalped 237 wickets in international cricket.

Additionally, he has played 159 T20s, picking up 130 wickets, and can chip in with some handy runs down the order. RR have brought him on board for his base price of Rs 50 Lakh. 

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS