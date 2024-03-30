IPL 2024: Willey withdraws, Henry joins LSG

Reuters
Published: March 30, 2024 02:45 PM IST
Willey quit international cricket after the ICC World Cup in India last year. File photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

New Delhi: English left-arm seamer David Willey has withdrawn from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to personal reasons and will be replaced by New Zealander Matt Henry at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the league organisers said on Saturday.

Willey quit international cricket after the ICC World Cup in India last year and missed LSG's IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals.

He is the second English player to leave LSG this season following the withdrawal of Mark Wood, who was pulled out by the England & Wales Cricket Board to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

New Zealand fast bowler Henry, who represented Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the past, joined LSG at his base price of Rs 1.25 crore.

LSG host Punjab Kings in their second match alter tonight.

