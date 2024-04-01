Dhoni rolls back the years with brilliant hitting | Video

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman M S Dhoni rolled back the years with his hitting prowess in their 20-run loss to Delhi Capitals at Visakhapatnam in IPL 2024 on Sunday night.



Dhoni walked in at No. 8 in the 17th over, with CSK reeling at 120/6 in their chase of 192. Dhoni smashed Mukesh Kumar for a four to open his account. The 42-year-old got lucky off the next delivery as Khaleel Ahmed missed a sitter.

Dhoni capitalised on the reprieve as he made an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls. His cameo contained four fours and three sixes.

Dhoni took South African pacer Anrich Nortje to the cleaners in the final over of the innings as he plundered 20 runs, including a one-handed six over mid-wicket.

Dhoni added 51 runs off 23 balls in the company of Ravindra Jadeja to reduce the margin of defeat as CSK finished on 171/6. CSK lost the game, but Dhoni once again won the hearts with his never-say-die approach.