Setback for LSG as Mayank Yadav leaves the field with side strain

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav left the field with a side strain during their IPL match against Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

Mayank, who won back-to-back player-of-the-match awards in his first two IPL matches, went off after finishing his opening over. Mayank conceded 13 runs, including three boundaries in the over.

In fact, it was the reoccurrence of an injury that kept him on the benches during the Ranji Trophy season for Delhi.

Mayank, who had earlier struggled with ankle and hamstring niggles in his career, made his IPL debut this season against Punjab Kings and made an instant impression with his ability to breach the 150 kmph mark effortlessly.

In his second IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the right-arm fast bowler took 3/14 and also bowled a 156.7 kmph delivery, the fastest of this IPL.

Mayank bettered his own mark of 155.8 delivery that he bowled against the Punjab outfit in the previous match.

He has so far taken six wickets from two matches.

Later, former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop underlined the importance of preserving Mayank.

"He should be treated and protected well as it is the early stages of his career. His body should get stronger considering he bowls at such a high pace," he said.

"His franchise and the country's board should take note of it," Bishop said in the commentary, while giving the example of how Australia preserved Pat Cummins in his early years after the premier pacer suffered stress injury on his lower back.

(With inputs from PTI)