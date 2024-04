IPL 2024: CSK win toss, opt to bowl against KKR

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.

Kolkata are unchanged from their previous match while Chennai have brought back pacer Mustafizur Rahman and left out Pathirana.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Subs: Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu